Türkiye's industrial output surged in March, reversing contraction in the month earlier, official data showed on Friday, as production increased on both an annual and monthly basis.

The industrial production increased by 2.5% year-on-year in March, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

Of the 12 sub-sectors measured, 10 posted annual increases, while two declined. The energy index rose 8.4%, capital goods climbed 8.2%, and electricity, gas and steam production increased 6.1% compared to March last year.

However, the durable consumer goods index dropped 5.7%, and intermediate goods production fell 1.7% year-on-year.

Month-over-month, overall industrial production rose 3.4% in March.

Among monthly figures, high-technology production saw a strong surge of 43.4%, capital goods rose 12.7%, and the mining and quarrying index gained 8.2%.

Meanwhile, the electricity, gas, and steam index declined 3.5% from February, while the durable consumer goods and energy indexes slipped by 2.8% and 0.6%, respectively.