Industrial output in Türkiye expanded annually at a slower pace in March, the country's statistical authority announced on Friday.

Industrial production rose 4.3% from a year earlier in March on a seasonal and calendar-adjusted basis, following February's 11.2% increase, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed.

Output increased for mining and quarrying by 7.5% year-over-year, for manufacturing by 4%, and for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 5.1%.

On a monthly basis, the output dropped 0.3% in March, swinging from a 2.8% increase in February.

