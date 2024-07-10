Industrial output in Türkiye was slightly down annually in May, the country's statistical authority announced on Wednesday.

Industrial production was down 0.1% from a year earlier, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

Among sub-sectors, the mining and quarrying index rose 2.2% in May and the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index climbed 0.9%, while the manufacturing index fell 0.4% compared with the same month last year.

While low-tech industrial production dropped 0.6% on a yearly basis, medium-low industrial production was up 0.8% and medium-high industrial production rose 2.8%, while high-tech production narrowed by 18%, according to the data.

On a monthly basis, the index was up 1.7% in May.

The manufacturing index rose 2.1% on a monthly basis and the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index climbed 1%, while the mining and quarrying index fell 3.9%.