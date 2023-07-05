Consumer price inflation in Türkiye moderated further in June, official data showed Wednesday, as the downward trend continues, albeit at a slower pace.

Prices climbed 38.21% last month compared with a year earlier, down from May's 39.59% year-over-year increase, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data.

The June reading marks the lowest level since December 2021, when inflation stood at 36.08%, before rising to above 85% in October 2022, a 24-year high.

The annual reading recorded more than a 4-point drop in May after Ankara’s provision of free natural gas that month offset other price rises.

Compared with a month earlier, prices increased 3.92% from May to June, the TurkStat said, up sharply from a 0.04% rise from April to May, the TurkStat data showed.

Türkiye’s economic authorities have taken steps since President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was reelected on May 28 to combat inflation, including changing course after two years of monetary easing.

The country’s central bank increased its benchmark policy rate by 650 basis points last Thursday, lifting its one-week repo rate to 15%. The monetary authority has also simplified some of the macroprudential measures it had implemented in a drive to boost the Turkish lira.

The decline in the lira is reflected in domestic prices, stoking inflation in the import-dependent country.

The central bank has promised more “gradual” tightening, adding that indicators indicate a rise in the underlying inflation trend.

The inflation surged in late 2021 amid a depreciation in the lira that came after the country opted for an easing drive that saw its central bank slash its key policy rate to 8.5% from 19% in 2021.

Erdoğan reshuffled his economic team after reelection, bringing in Mehmet Şimşek, the respected veteran policymaker, as treasury and finance minister, and Erkan, a former Wall Street banker, as central bank governor.

In his remarks after the rate hike, Şimşek said predictable economic policies based on the market economy, a free exchange rate regime and an inflation-targeting model would enable capital inflows and stabilize the lira.