Turkish jewelry exports jumped 72.1% in the first quarter, compared to the same period last year, totaling $2.5 billion, according to data from the Türkiye Exporters' Assembly (TIM).

Türkiye's total exports increased by 2.5% in January-March, reaching $65.3 billion, and the jewelry sector accounted for 3.9% of this total, according to data compiled by the Anadolu Agency (AA).

Of the total $2.5 billion jewelry exports, $2.1 billion accounted for jewelers' gold products, $347.3 million unprocessed or semi-processed gold, $90.4 million jewelers' silver products and $31.7 million accounted for unprocessed or semi-processed silver.

Precious metals or precious-metal-plated metals totaled $22.8 million, and cultured pearls, precious and semi-precious stones and products made of them, $1.9 million.

At the same time, watches, parts, and watch parts coated with precious metals made up $3.2 million, imitation jewelry $3.9 million, other unprocessed or semi-processed precious metals $2.7 million and other products made of precious metals $810,700.

The highest export in the jewelry sector was made to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with $1.2 billion, followed by the United States with $199.5 million, Switzerland $181.5 million, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region $128 million and Mexico $92.6 million, Kyrgyzstan $88 million and Libya with $78.6 million.

Türkiye’s jewelry exports to the UAE rose by $838.4 million, while jewelry exports to Switzerland increased by $157.1 million, Kyrgyzstan by $46.3 million, the U.S. by $37.5 million and Libya by $35.5 million in the first quarter.

Türkiye’s highest jewelry exports came from Istanbul, whose goods accounted for $1.9 billion, while Çorum in northern Anatolia made up for $646.1 million, Trabzon on the Black Sea coast $30.5 million, Kastamonu in northern Türkiye $16.4 million, Ankara $5.6 million and the northwestern city of Sakarya $3 million.