Turkish solar technology manufacturer Kalyon PV said Thursday it plans to establish a new production facility in the United States as part of its global expansion strategy, targeting direct sales to the U.S. market and seeking to benefit from incentives supporting domestic manufacturing.

The company announced the investment at an investor meeting held Wednesday at its integrated manufacturing complex in Ankara, where it outlined its domestic and international growth strategy, production and technological capabilities, financial outlook and future targets.

The meeting was hosted by Kalyon PV Chair Murathan Kalyoncu and attended by investors and analysts, who also toured the factory to observe the production process, from ingots and wafers to solar cells and panels.

Under the planned investment, Kalyon PV intends to establish a new manufacturing facility through a U.S.-based partnership in which it holds a majority stake. The company has completed the establishment of the U.S. entity, according to its statement.

Kalyon PV executives during an investor meeting in Ankara, Türkiye, Oct. 7, 2026. (Courtesy of Kalyon PV)

The facility is expected to manufacture solar panels and other products for the solar energy industry in compliance with relevant U.S. regulations and domestic-content requirements. The company also plans to establish a sales and marketing operation in the country to serve the market directly.

U.S. incentives

The United States has become a key market in Kalyon PV's international growth strategy amid accelerating solar energy investment, rising demand and incentive mechanisms designed to support domestic production.

U.S. targets to substantially expand installed solar capacity by 2035, alongside advantages offered to local manufacturers, provide the strategic basis for the investment, the company said.

Kalyon PV is working with a U.S.-based consultancy on tax, legal and investment matters. It expects to pursue federal tax incentives as well as economic development incentives offered at state and local levels.

'New era'

Kalyoncu said the company aimed to take the manufacturing experience and capabilities it had developed in Türkiye into international markets.

Kalyon PV Chair Murathan Kalyoncu speaks during an investor meeting in Ankara, Türkiye, Oct. 7, 2026. (Courtesy of Kalyon PV)

“Since our establishment, we have manufactured panels to meet the needs of our industry, particularly for the Kalyon Karapınar Solar Power Plant, one of Europe's largest and among the world's leading solar power plants,” he said.

Kalyon PV had continuously invested in research and development, technology and human resources, Kalyoncu said, adding that these efforts had helped the company achieve a series of milestones.

“Today, we are entering a new era in which we will take the experience and manufacturing strength we have built in Türkiye to global markets,” he said. “The company we have established in the United States is an important step in our international growth strategy.”

Each new investment strengthens the company's production capabilities, while each new market supports its global expansion strategy, Kalyoncu said.