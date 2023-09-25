The capacity utilization rate (CUR) of Türkiye's manufacturing industry increased in September when compared to a month earlier, according to official data released Monday.

Local manufacturing industry units operated at 77.3% of their capacity this month, improving from 76.1% in August, the data of the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) showed.

The seasonally adjusted capacity utilization rate in the manufacturing industry gained 1.2 percentage points month-over-month to 76.9% in September.

While the highest capacity utilization in September was in investment goods at 78.3%, the lowest was in non-durable consumer goods at 73.3%.

Capacity utilization rate figures are based on the responses to a business tendency survey of local units operating in the manufacturing industry.

The CBRT said 1,743 companies responded to the survey this month.