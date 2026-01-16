Türkiye's exports of medium-high and high-technology products topped $112 billion in 2025, the Trade Ministry said on Friday, highlighting the country's push to upgrade its industrial base and boost value-added manufacturing.

In a statement, the ministry said exports in these categories rose 10.8% from a year earlier, lifting their share in total manufacturing exports to 43.5%.

"By accelerating its technology-driven transformation in industry, Türkiye has increased medium-high and high-technology exports to over $112 billion in 2025," the ministry said, adding that efforts to build on the gains of the past two decades would continue.

Türkiye's total exports hit a record high of $273.4 billion in 2025, up 4.5% from a year earlier. That figure is aimed to be lifted to $282 billion this year.

The ministry said intensifying global competition and rapid technological change had made it essential for Türkiye to move up the value chain, prompting a stronger focus on research and development (R&D), innovation and advanced manufacturing.

It pointed to several policy tools expected to further raise the share of high-tech exports in the coming years, including the Technology-Oriented Industry Initiative Program, investment-backed advance loans provided by the central bank, the HIT-30 High-Tech Investment Program and major capacity-building initiatives in the defense industry.

The ministry said it is expanding support schemes to strengthen firms' technological capabilities and global competitiveness, with a focus on design, branding and innovation-led production.

Programs such as Turquality, the International Competitiveness Development Program, and incentives for R&D and innovation-driven manufacturing are aimed at boosting value-added exports, it said.

The ministry also noted additional support that includes the Global Supply Chain Competency Project, the Green Deal Compliance Support Program, incentives for trade fairs and market entry, and tools to accelerate digitalization in exports, including e-export platforms.

"These are opening new horizons for all exporters, especially SMEs (small- and medium-sized enterprises)," it said.