Türkiye's new economy chief on Sunday said macro-financial stability would be the top priority, stressing it was of "vital importance" to bring Türkiye's inflation down to single digits, increase predictability and accelerate structural transformation.

Mehmet Şimşek was named treasury and finance minister on Saturday, in what is seen as the most prominent appointment in a renewed Cabinet announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his new five-year term.

Şimşek, 56, was highly regarded by investors when he served as finance minister and deputy prime minister between 2009 and 2018.

Analysts suggest his appointment could signal a departure from economic policies centered around low interest rates despite high inflation.

"Türkiye has no option left but to return to a rational ground. A rule-based Turkish economy will be important for us to achieve the longed-for prosperity. We will prioritize macro-financial stability," Şimşek told a handover ceremony in the capital Ankara alongside his predecessor Nureddin Nebati.

"We will start our medium-term financial studies without wasting time," he noted.

Şimşek stressed reducing inflation to single digits in the medium term, increasing predictability and accelerating the structural transformation that will reduce the current account deficit are of "vital importance for our country."

The minister emphasized transparency, consistency, predictability and compliance with international norms as their basic principles in achieving the goal of improving social welfare.

"We will carry out our work in coordination with the relevant ministries within the framework of these priorities," Şimşek said.

The government's economic program since 2021 stressed monetary stimulus and targeted credit to boost economic growth, exports and investments.

Erdoğan has repeatedly stressed the government's determination to safeguard households against high prices, aiming to bring the inflation rate down to single digits.

Türkiye's annual inflation hit a 24-year peak last year before moderating significantly over the last six months.

It lastly eased to an annual 43.68% in April, almost halving from 85.51% in October.