Türkiye's wind and solar energy potential, together with its substantial hydropower capacity, offers significant advantages in advancing electrification goals, according to an analyst at a leading energy think tank.

Renewable energy investments, grid infrastructure and energy storage technologies would play a key role in supporting Türkiye's electrification process, Bahadir Sercan Gümüş, an analyst at London-based Ember, told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Speaking on the sidelines of the COP31 climate summit in southern Antalya, Gümüş explained that electrification involves replacing energy currently supplied by fossil fuels with electricity.

This includes switching from natural gas heating systems to heat pumps in buildings, replacing internal combustion engine vehicles with electric cars in transport and adopting electric technologies in industry.

Türkiye has urged countries to put a goal to increase the share of electricity in global energy use at the center of the U.N. climate conference's final agreement.

Negotiators at the two-week conference were pushing governments to sign a pledge to electrify 35% of the global economy by 2035, up from around a fifth today.

Gümüş said electrification was among COP31's main priorities and noted that Türkiye strongly supports the target and expects other countries to make similar commitments.

Electricity currently accounts for 22% of Türkiye's final energy consumption, compared with 23% globally, while China leads with a share of 32%, he said.

Gümüş emphasized that Türkiye has significant renewable energy resources, noting that the country's recently announced National Energy 2040 plan aims to increase installed wind and solar power capacity nearly fourfold.

Hydropower, storage technologies strengthen Türkiye's position

Gümüş said electrification requires coordinated planning across three main areas: electricity generation, grid infrastructure and consumption.

He stressed that transmission and distribution networks play a crucial role in delivering renewable electricity to end users.

Türkiye's recently announced 2040 energy plan envisages significant investments in electricity infrastructure, which would help accelerate electrification, he added.

Gümüş said battery storage systems were becoming increasingly important in improving power system flexibility, while Türkiye's substantial hydropower capacity provided an additional advantage.

"Another factor strengthening Türkiye's position is its hydropower capacity. The country has substantial reservoir-based hydropower capacity. These facilities can effectively function as massive batteries, increasing the flexibility of Türkiye's electricity grid," he said.

Gümüş noted that Türkiye's electricity consumption increased nearly sevenfold between 1990 and 2024, making it one of the European countries with the strongest growth in electricity demand.

He said electricity's share in Türkiye's final energy consumption had risen from around 10% in 1990, emphasizing the need to expand the use of electric technologies in buildings, industry and transport.

He added that electricity generation, consumption, transmission and distribution infrastructure must be developed simultaneously to ensure a successful transition.

Broad support expected for global electrification goal

Gümüş said Türkiye expects more countries to commit to the COP31 goal of increasing electricity's share in global final energy consumption.

He noted that countries face different challenges in electrification, with expanding electricity access and securing financing among the main priorities in South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

In developed economies, efforts are focused on reducing dependence on fossil fuels and accelerating the adoption of electric technologies, he added.

Gümüş expressed optimism about the international response to the electrification target, saying governments and leaders appeared broadly supportive of the initiative.

"Electrification is one of the main priorities of COP31. The overall impression at this stage is that countries and leaders are broadly supporting electrification goals. Therefore, I believe these targets will be achieved," he said.

"I also believe countries will sign up to these commitments," he added.