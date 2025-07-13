Türkiye’s road freight to Syria surged 60% in the first five months of 2025 compared to the same period last year, driven by improving conditions in the country and renewed efforts to reopen transit corridors to the Gulf, according to the head of a Turkish international transport association.

Şerafettin Aras, chairperson of the board at the International Transporters Association (UND), said Türkiye made nearly 113,000 road shipments to Syria between January and May 2025, up from around 70,000 in the same period of 2024.

"In the coming period, the number of trips from Türkiye to Syria will increase further," Aras told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Saturday. "I believe that the 50,000 transit numbers to Syria, before 2011, will increase three, four or fivefold."

He said Syria and Iraq remain vital to Türkiye’s trade routes and noted progress following last month’s Global Transportation Corridors Forum in Istanbul, which brought together ministers, deputy ministers and senior officials from nearly 40 countries.

"Our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also attended the opening ceremony. The importance of Türkiye’s position as a corridor country was once again underlined," he said.

Transit revival

Aras recalled that following the outbreak of conflict in Syria in 2011, goods were often returned at the Cilvegözü Border Gate. Transit activity to Syria fell to a standstill, and bilateral trade with Iraq and Syria slowed sharply. "Previously, we had to transport goods through northern Iraq and transfer them into Syria from there,” he said.

Despite a 3% year-over-year decrease in overall bilateral transport to Iraq and Syria, Aras said the transit model is now gaining ground again. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on transit transport with Syria was signed during the Istanbul forum.

He said one of Türkiye’s transit trucks recently departed from Izmir and delivered goods to a port in Iraq for onward shipment to Gulf countries, marking the country’s entry into Iraq’s Truck Permit System. Three other trucks were loaded in Konya and routed through Iraq to Jordan and Kuwait.

"This increase in transit transport will bring serious benefits to the sector and boost foreign exchange inflows to our country,” he said.

Strategic value of land routes grows

Aras pointed to current instability in maritime routes due to the Israel-Palestine conflict, saying land transport through Syria and Iraq will become increasingly crucial for shipments to the Gulf.

He said Türkiye will not only be able to transport European goods through this corridor but also expand its own exports to countries such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia.

"Given our country’s location, as our president said at the Global Transportation Corridors Forum, we are a corridor country, Aras said. "If we resolve the regional issues around us, transit transportation will generate more foreign currency for this country than tourism.”

Last year, the Turkish transport sector completed around 493,000 trips to Iraq and 190,000 to Syria. Aras said he expects these trips to rise significantly in 2025 as security improves and agreements begin to take effect.