Confidence among key sectors in Türkiye varied in August, official data from the country's statistical authority showed on Monday.

Türkiye’s retail trade and construction sectors' confidence improved in August, while services deteriorated compared to last month, the data published by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed.

The seasonally adjusted confidence index decreased by 2.0% and became 111.8 in the services sector, increased by 0.8% and became 107.9 in the retail trade sector, and rose by 1.1% and became 88.0 in the construction sector in August compared to the previous month, TurkStat said.

Calculated from the monthly survey, results are evaluated within a range of 0-200. Sectoral confidence indices above 100 signal an optimistic outlook, and a pessimistic outlook when below 100.