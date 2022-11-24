Türkiye's sectoral confidence indices posted mixed results in November, according to official data released on Thursday.

Seasonally adjusted confidence indices for retail trade and construction were up, while the services sector saw a drop from the previous month.

The confidence index for retail trade rose 2.1% on a monthly basis to 121.9 in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported.

The construction confidence index climbed 1.2% to 91.6, while the services confidence index fell 1% to 118.1.

Calculated from a monthly survey, the results are evaluated within the range of zero to 200, signaling an optimistic outlook when the value is above 100 and a pessimistic one when it is below 100.