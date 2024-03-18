Türkiye's short-term external debt stock was recorded at $174.9 billion at the end of January, decreasing by 0.2% from the end of 2023, the country's central bank said Monday.

The short-term debt of banks increased by 2.2% to $69.9 billion over the same period, while other sectors' external debt decreased by 2.7% to $58.8 billion, the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) said.

Short-term foreign exchange loans of the banks received from abroad rose by 5% to $13.2 billion.

Meanwhile, foreign exchange deposits of non-residents within residents' banks dropped by 2.3% to $19.5 billion.

Trade credits due to imports under other sectors recorded $51.7 billion, posting a decrease of 3.4%.

The central bank said that as of the end of January, the currency breakdown of short-term external debt stock is composed of 50.5% US dollars, 22.5% euro, 10.8% Turkish lira, and 16.2% other currencies.

The short-term external debt stock on a remaining maturity basis, calculated based on external debt maturing within one year or less of the original maturity, was $225.4 billion, of which $19.6 billion belongs to the resident banks and private sectors to the banks' branches and affiliates abroad.

On the borrowers' side, the public sector accounted for 21%, the CBRT for 20.5%, and the private sector for 58.5% of the total stock.