Ukraine conflict, protests and Holi: Weekly top photos

Russian Channel One editor Marina Ovsyannikova (R) holds a poster reading "Stop the war. Don't believe the propaganda. Here they are lying to you" on-air behind TV news anchor Yekaterina Andreyeva during Russia's most-watched evening news broadcast, in Moscow, Russia in this video grab taken on March 15, 2022.
