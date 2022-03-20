Daily Sabah logo

PHOTO GALLERY
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

photogallery

Ukraine conflict, protests and Holi: Weekly top photos

by Agencies Mar 20, 2022 11:43 am +03 +03:00

A professional surfer maneuvers on a wave in the Mediterranean Sea after competing in the first round of the World Surf League qualifiers in Netanya, Israel, March 15, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A woman reacts while speaking near a block of flats destroyed during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Firefighters work at the site of a fire at the Barabashova market, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 17, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman climbs down a stepladder after lighting candles inside an Orthodox church, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in downtown Odessa, Ukraine, March 17, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A teacher sets off fireworks during a clash with police who are preventing them from reaching the Education Ministry in La Paz, Bolivia, March 16, 2022. Teachers are demanding higher pay and more staff at public schools.

(AP Photo)

An MV-22 Osprey participates during a joint military helicopter-borne operation drill between Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and U.S. Marines at Higashi Fuji range in Gotemba, southwest of Tokyo, Japan, March 15, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Participants take part in the closing ceremony at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, in Beijing, China, March 13, 2022.

(AP Photo)

An administrative building in Ukraine's Kharkiv after it was bombed by Russian troops, March 14, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Models present creations by designer Judith Bondy for the show "Neverend" during the Fashion Week in Berlin, Germany, March 17, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The Volcano of Fire spews ash as a worker turns coffee beans that are drying in the sun at the Santa Barbara farm in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala, March 16, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A woman with face paint attends a celebration during a meeting where leaders from indigenous communities in the Amazon basin demanded South American governments halt extractive industries that damage the rainforest, in Puyo, Ecuador, March 15, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Russian Channel One editor Marina Ovsyannikova (R) holds a poster reading "Stop the war. Don't believe the propaganda. Here they are lying to you" on-air behind TV news anchor Yekaterina Andreyeva during Russia's most-watched evening news broadcast, in Moscow, Russia in this video grab taken on March 15, 2022.

(AFP Photo/Channnel One)

Ukrainian soldiers walk hand in hand as Russian troops try to encircle the Ukrainian capital as part of their slow-moving offensive, Kyiv, Ukraine, March 17, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Donald Johnston, Christie's international head of sculpture, inspects a recently rediscovered lost masterpiece "Maddalena Giacente" from 1819-1822 by Italian artist Antonio Canova, during a photocall at Christie's auction house in London, Britain, March 17, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The broken window of a car dealership is seen following a strong earthquake in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 17, 2022.

(Kyodo/via Reuters)

A man covered in colored powder shakes his head during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 17, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Revelers from Denmark dressed in green pose for a photo during the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Dublin, Ireland, March 17, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Workers are seen wearing protective clothes next to an area that has been locked down after the detection of new cases of COVID-19 in Shanghai, China, March 14, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

