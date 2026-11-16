Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said on Sunday he would meet index ​compiler MSCI's senior management and global investors next ‌month to discuss reforms and address concerns about Türkiye's capital markets and investment environment.

Şimşek said he expected concrete reforms ​and the government's structural policy efforts on the ⁠financial markets to have taken shape by then.

MSCI compiles widely followed stock indexes. In mid-October, it froze certain changes to its Türkiye equity indexes. It said it needed more time to assess market reforms and warned of a possible downgrade if sufficient progress was not made by mid-2027.

Şimşek called MSCI's statement "extremely reasonable and constructive."

Şimşek will ​meet with MSCI's senior management in the United States in mid-December on the sidelines of the G-20 leaders' summit and discuss steps already taken and future steps by authorities, he told an interview with broadcaster Kanal ​7.

He said he would also meet investors in Türkiye and abroad who have concerns.

On the stock market, Şimşek said Türkiye's decline coincided with a global sell-off in emerging markets.

Between Sept. 16 and Nov. 13, he said, South Korea's market fell 21%, Indonesia's 17%, Egypt's 10%, Türkiye's 9% and Brazil's 7%. Malaysia, Chile and the Philippines each fell 6%. The emerging markets index fell 8% on average.

"If uncertainties decrease, and they will, the Turkish stock market could even return to its Sept. 16 level within three to five months," Şimşek said.

He was referring to a date when suspected share-price manipulation in thinly traded stocks triggered a liquidity crisis and sent share prices ​tumbling.

That prompted the Capital Markets Board (SPK), Türkiye's securities regulator, to place 131 funds run by seven portfolio management companies into liquidation on Sept. 17. They had about 456,000 investors.

Fund liquidation proceeding as planned

According to Şimşek, the liquidation of funds ​is proceeding as planned and faster than previously ​anticipated.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek speaks during an event, Ankara, Türkiye, Nov. 3, 2026. (AA Photo)

As part of the process, a total of TL 161 ‌billion ⁠($3.2 billion) has been paid to investors with savings in funds that are ordered to be liquidated, Şimşek said.

Corporate bonds linked to funds in liquidation total TL 55.2 billion, of a ​1 trillion ⁠market, he said. Şimşek added that banks' direct exposure to the funds is TL 1.3 billion against about TL 56 trillion in sector assets.

Four of the seven companies went through ordinary liquidation and three through extraordinary liquidation, Şimşek said, with 97 of the 131 funds in the ordinary process.

As part of ordinary liquidation, about TL 68 billion has been paid to 55,821 people in 94 funds, said the minister. Three small closed funds with 37 investors in total have not yet been settled.

Şimşek said the ordinary process is almost complete. "In money market funds in particular, investors didn't just get their money, they even got the interest," he said.

As part of extraordinary liquidation, some TL 93 billion has been paid to 415,955 people in 25 funds as of Friday, according to the minister.

Şimşek said 371,021 of all investors have received their full net investment amount.

The Capital Markets Board's retrospective review of ​manipulated ⁠stocks and transactions will be largely completed by the end of this month, he noted.

Şimşek said a draft of permanent reforms is largely complete, and industry views have been gathered. It will be finalized in the ruling party, the Justice and Development Party's parliamentary group, he said, and a new bill will go to parliament soon.

Şimşek said new legislation will raise penalties, particularly for manipulation through coordinated ​trades.

He said the government is talking with Türkiye's science and technology research council, TÜBITAK, about algorithms that would monitor the market in real time and flag manipulation and insider trading at an early stage. He said the permanent reform should be in place by mid-December.