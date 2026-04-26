Türkiye has exported nearly $316.85 million worth of sunflower oil in the first quarter of the year, marking an increase of over 17% compared to the same period a year ago, according to a report on Sunday.

According to information compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) from Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TIM), Türkiye exported 195,995 tons of sunflower oil to 93 countries and free zones in the January-March period of 2026.

The sector generated approximately $316.85 million in revenue from these exports. In the same period last year, exports totaled 183,125 tons worth $270.396 million, meaning that in the first quarter of this year, export value increased by 17.2% and volume by 7%.

From the Southeastern Anatolia Region, which accounts for 61.7% of Türkiye’s sunflower oil exports, about $195.65 million worth of exports were made, according to the data.

During this period, the largest destination for Türkiye's sunflower oil exports was Djibouti with $126.094 million, followed by Sudan with $33.798 million and Syria with $20.416 million.

Celal Kadooğlu, the president of the Southeastern Anatolia Cereals, Pulses, Oilseeds and Products Exporters’ Association, said that reaching 18.3% share in global refined sunflower oil trade clearly demonstrates Türkiye’s international strength in food trade.

Commenting on the sector’s performance for the rest of the year, Kadooğlu suggested that global constraints in raw material supply and the war conditions surrounding the region "will be decisive for performance in the remaining period."

"In particular, Russia’s extension of export taxes until the end of 2026 creates pressure on the supply chain, but we are able to overcome this challenge through our strong stock management, timely interventions by the Turkish Grain Board (TMO), and the flexibility of our high-tech facilities," he noted.

"Through the Inward Processing Regime, we process the seeds we obtain by adding value and bring them to global markets under the ‘Turkish oil’ brand. I see our ability to surpass raw material giants such as Ukraine and Russia in refined product exports not only as a logistical advantage, but also as a result of years of technological accumulation. I believe this dynamism will also enable us to reach our 25% market share target within the next 10 years," he added.