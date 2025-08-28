Türkiye's foreign trade gap narrowed 11.8% in July from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports, official data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed on Thursday.

The trade deficit narrowed to $6.44 billion in July from $7.31 billion in the same month last year. The shortfall totaled $8.21 billion in June.

Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade shortfall was $2.18 billion.

Exports registered an annual increase of 11%, reaching $24.94 billion, while imports rose by 5.4% to $31.4 billion.

The main partner country for exports during July was Germany, followed by the United Kingdom, the United States, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Italy.

Meanwhile, the top import source was China, followed by Russia and Germany.

In January-July, the country's exports totaled $156.3 billion, up 5.1%, and imports were at $212.22 billion, up 6.9%.

The foreign trade deficit in the seven months was at $55.9 billion, up 12.2% compared to the same period of 2024.

Separate official data showed that Türkiye's economic confidence index improved to 97.9 in August from 96.3 in July. The morale strengthened in consumers, manufacturing, services and retail trade.