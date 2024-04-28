Türkiye's decision to impose export restrictions on Israel presents a significant move, signaling the need for other countries in the region to follow suit, a prominent academic told an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA).

Mohammad Shahabuddin, a professor of international law and human rights at the University of Birmingham in the U.K., views forms of political pressure such as protests against Israel as a catalyst for change.

"Mass mobilizations are an example of this political pressure. That is what will make a change. This pressure will cause political elites and actors to take concrete measures," he said.

Emphasizing that Türkiye's decision to impose trade restrictions on Israel on April 9 was a very important step, Shahabuddin expressed his hope that it would set an example for countries in the region to take the same step.

The Trade Ministry announced on April 9 that the export restrictions measures would apply to the export of products from 54 different categories, including iron, marble, steel, cement, aluminum, brick, fertilizer, construction equipment and products, aviation fuel, and more.

"This decision will remain in place until Israel, under its obligations emanating from international law, urgently declares a cease-fire in Gaza and allows the unhindered flow of sufficient humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip," it said.

Türkiye has denounced Israel for its monthslong genocidal campaign on Gaza, which according to the local health authorities has left at least 34,000 people killed.

Ankara has called for an immediate cease-fire, supported steps to try Israel for genocide and sent thousands of tons of aid for Gazans.

The law professor criticized Israel for being the most frequent violator of decisions by the U.N. Security Council and other international bodies.

Shahabuddin highlighted the selective application of international law, particularly when it comes to powerful states, suggesting that influential countries often escape accountability for their actions.

"That somehow, I think, convinced the state of Israel that they can get away with most of the international law violations," he said.

Noting the hypocritical nature of international law, the professor said while it works when it comes to powerful states, it does not work when it comes to protecting people against "horrendous human rights violations."

"International law was a tool for colonialism. Today, it is a tool for imperialism," he said.

Shahabuddin also criticized the International Criminal Court (ICC) for not taking concrete action against Israeli officials despite having convincing evidence of atrocities committed in the Gaza Strip.

He underlined that the same institution acted swiftly in the Ukraine war with support from Western countries and the ICC should do the same in the Gaza case.

"When it comes to genocidal intent, the natural position for the ICC immediately should have been to act against the individuals who are named by the International Court of Justice (in its Gaza trial). But it has done nothing, and that is the problem. It is a total lack of political will and interest," he said.

Security Council resolution

Shahabuddin directed criticism at the U.N. Security Council, which he said has become "such a place for drama and political horse-trading rather than upholding international law."

"There is a resolution demanding a cease-fire (in Gaza), but I don't see them going one step forward to actually enforce it," he added.

Shahabuddin emphasized the necessity of applying pressure on Israel to stop attacks or radically change its actions, saying that "strong allies" could influence Israel's behavior.

Saying he expects the International Court of Justice to issue "strong legal judgments " in the coming days, he said, "It should force at least countries in the West to rethink their positions towards Israel."