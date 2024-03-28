The bilateral trade volume between Türkiye and Israel has dropped by 33% between Oct. 7 and the present date, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said Wednesday.

“Public institutions and state-owned companies never do business with Israel,” Bolat told an interview with private broadcaster 24 TV.

Exports to Israel plunged 30%, while imports from this country declined 43% over the same period, according to the minister.

The minister also refuted claims and rumors on some social media platforms suggesting that Türkiye is allegedly selling arms to Israel.

“Those claims and continuous attempts to corner Türkiye and its government with allegations of trading with Israel are smear campaigns carried out by some marginal political elements and terrorist organizations using fake accounts. The Israeli intelligence also supports those activities, trying to make this happen by leaking disinformation,” Bolat said.

Bolat also recalled that the National Defense Ministry and Trade Ministry had addressed the issue, issuing the needed statement.

Speaking about the allegations of arms trade with Israel, Bolat said that Türkiye has always stood by the Palestinian cause and referred to numerous examples of officials striving to this end in the international arena.

Earlier this week, the Presidency's Directorate of Communications issued a statement and said that the claims that "Türkiye continues to export gunpowder, weapons and ammunition to Israel" are not true.

“It is not possible for the Republic of Türkiye, which has always stood by the just cause of Palestine, to engage in any activity that would harm the Palestinians,” read a statement issued by the directorate.

"Türkiye does not conduct any activity with Israel, including the trade of military ammunition, military training or exercises," it added.

There have been no exports of rifles for sports and hunting purposes since May 2023, which already had low figures, the statement said, referring to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The products exported under the heading "Gunpowder and explosives, pyrotechnic products, matches, pyrophoric alloys, combustible preparations" in the 36th chapter of the export list were "gel fuel and lighter fluid,” the statement explained.