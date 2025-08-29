Türkiye's unemployment rate dropped to 8% in July, official data showed on Friday, extending its single-digit trend for the 27th consecutive month.

The rate declined by 0.4 percentage points from 8.4% in June, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz highlighted what he called the strength of the labor market, noting improvements particularly among women and young people.

The number of unemployed people aged 15 and over decreased by 164,000 last month to 2.82 million, the TurkStat data showed.

Joblessness stood at 6.5% among men and 10.9% among women in July.

"The unemployment rate, which has remained in single digits for the past 27 months, continues to support production while strengthening confidence in the economy," Yılmaz said on social media platform X.

"According to seasonally adjusted figures, unemployment among women and youth declined in July, while employment levels increased," he noted.

The data showed employment rose by 18,000 last month, bringing the total number of employed to 32.58 million. The overall employment rate was 49.1%, including 66.1% for men and 32.4% for women.

The labor force shrank by 146,000 to 35.41 million, with the participation rate at 53.3%.

Youth unemployment – covering those aged 15 to 24 – dropped by 0.9 percentage points from June to 15%. It marked a 1.9 percentage point decline from a year earlier, Yılmaz said.

The rate was 11.3% for men and 21.7% for women.

Yılmaz credited government policies under the medium-term program with establishing macroeconomic and financial stability, which he said supported job-creating economic activity.

"The macroeconomic and financial stability we have established through the program plays a supportive role in the development of employment-generating economic activities. The rise in employment rates among youth and women highlights the inclusive nature of growth while demonstrating the strengthening of our job creation capacity," said the official.

"As we reinforce stability in the economy, we aim to boost employment and make the labor market more inclusive. Through balanced and sustainable growth we will achieve in the disinflation process, we seek to increase productivity in the labor force, reduce unemployment, raise the economy's potential and improve income distribution."