Türkiye's unemployment rate decreased slightly and dropped to a four-month low in February, official data shared by the country's statistical authority showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate realized as 8.7% in the month, down 0.3 percentage points from a month earlier, the survey of Turkish Statistical Authority (TurkStat) revealed.

Thus, the figure was down from 9% in January 2024 and 10% in February 2023, TurkStat data showed.

The number of jobless slipped 109,000 from the prior month to 3.08 million as of February.

According to the data, the unemployment rate was estimated at 7.3% for men and 11.3% for women.

The number of employed persons surged by 147,000 to 32.4 million in February 2024 compared to the previous month. The employment rate occurred at 49.3% with an increase of 0.2 percentage points.

Evaluating the latest data Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan said the employment figures "renewed historical peak."

"Our employment figure renewed its historical peak with 32.4 million, increasing by 147,000 people in February 2024 when compared to the month earlier," he noted in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Thus, the employment rate increased by 0.2 points and reached 49.3%. The unemployment rate for the same period decreased by 0.3 points and was at 8.7%," he added.

"We will continue our growth focused on investment, production, employment and exports with determined steps," the minister vowed.

The data from TurkStat showed labor force participation rate came in at 54% in the month.

The youth unemployment rate – ages 15-24 – was 15.6% in February, falling from 16.4% in January. The rate was 13.3% for men and 19.6% for women.

Türkiye's unemployment rate was at a 10-year low in 2023, down to 9.4% from 10.4% in 2022, according to official data released last month.