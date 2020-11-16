Daily Sabah logo

photogallery

12 human-made wonders of the world

Nov 16, 2020 12:02 pm +03 +03:00

Petra

Located in Jordan, the ancient city of Petra is a sprawling archaeological site of tombs and monuments carved into rose-hued desert sandstone some 2,000 years ago by traders known as Nabataeans. Petra's Treasury is considered its most famous building.

Ephesus

One of the largest and best-excavated cities of the ancient world, Ephesus is located in Turkey’s western province Izmir. Once a cosmopolitan center of culture and commerce, Ephesus was added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 2015.

Taj Mahal

Located in India’s Agra, this monument was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his deceased wife Mumtaz Mahal in 1632.

Teotihuacan

The vast archaeological complex located close to Mexico City was built by the Aztecs. It is said to have been built between 100 B.C. and 650 A.D. It was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987.

Chichen Itza

Located in Mexico, Chichen Itza’s most well-known site is the Pyramid of Kukulkan, which was built by the Maya. One of the most interesting properties of the structure is the light-and-shadow effect on the temple during the equinox, when the body of the feathered serpent god appears to be crawling down the side of the pyramid.

Great Wall of China

Over centuries the Great Wall of China was expanded until it reached its total length of over 6,000 kilometers. The earliest construction is said to have been in 771 B.C. while the newest part of the wall was finished in 1878.

Angkor Wat

The temple complex in Cambodia is considered to be the world’s largest religious complex, covering a whopping 162.6 hectares in total.

Colosseum

Italy’s most famous monument can be found in Rome. The amphitheater was the stage for gladiators who once fought for sport and was built in 70 A.D.

Pyramids of Giza

Located in Cairo, Egypt, the three pyramids are tombs of the pharaohs, which were constructed about 4,500 years ago. The site was declared a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site in 1979.

Parthenon

Located in Athens, Greece this temple was the center of religious life at the peak of the Athenian Empire in the 5th century BC.

Machu Picchu

The Inca citadel of Machu Picchu in Peru is located 2,100 meters over sea level. It was built by the Incan Empire in 1450. It received the title of UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983.

Easter Island Statues

Also known as the Mo’ai, there are almost 1,000 of these statues. Named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1995, the statues are set to have been built between 1250 and 1500.

