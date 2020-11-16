12 human-made wonders of the world

One of the largest and best-excavated cities of the ancient world, Ephesus is located in Turkey’s western province Izmir. Once a cosmopolitan center of culture and commerce, Ephesus was added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 2015.
Located in India’s Agra, this monument was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his deceased wife Mumtaz Mahal in 1632.
Located in Mexico, Chichen Itza’s most well-known site is the Pyramid of Kukulkan, which was built by the Maya. One of the most interesting properties of the structure is the light-and-shadow effect on the temple during the equinox, when the body of the feathered serpent god appears to be crawling down the side of the pyramid.
