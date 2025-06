The unemployment rate in Türkiye dropped to 8.4% in May, down 0.2 percentage points from April, official data showed on Monday.

The number of unemployed persons aged 15 years and over decreased by 69,000 to 2.97 million month-over-month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

The unemployment was estimated at 6.5% for men and 11.9% for women.

Youth unemployment rate, meanwhile, was 15.4% last month.

The number of employed persons in the country was 32.5 million in May.