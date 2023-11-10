Türkiye's unemployment rate in September fell for the sixth straight month to 9.1%, reaching its lowest level since 2014, according to data released on Friday.

The figure was down from 9.2% in August and 10.1% in September 2022, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed.

The number of jobless dropped 46,000 from the prior month to 3.17 million as of September.

The labor force participation rate came in at 53.2% in September. The employment rate was 48.3%, or 31.69 million people, as of this September.

The youth unemployment rate – age 15-24 – was 16.7% in September, a drop of 0.2 percentage points from August. The rate was 13.8% for men and 22% for women.