In photos: China's ice sculptors build frozen castles in the cold

For more than 300 "ice miners" in Harbin, work begins in the numbing cold before dawn every day on the frozen Songhua, a broad river that winds its way through the northeastern Chinese city.
Workers build ice structures at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China, Dec. 16, 2020.
Many of the workers are construction laborers or farmers. They wear knee-high rubber boots, down jackets, thick gloves and hats with flaps to protect their ears from the frigid air.
A worker carries a block of ice while building an ice structure at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China, Dec. 16, 2020.
Every day since early December, tens of thousands of ice blocks have been prised out of the river and moved by truck to the venue of Harbin's annual winter festival, where they are used to build life-sized castles, pagodas, bridges and even a functioning hotpot restaurant.
A worker uses a chainsaw to carve a block of ice while constructing ice structures at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China, Dec. 16, 2020.
