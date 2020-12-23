In photos: China's ice sculptors build frozen castles in the cold

Every day since early December, tens of thousands of ice blocks have been prised out of the river and moved by truck to the venue of Harbin's annual winter festival, where they are used to build life-sized castles, pagodas, bridges and even a functioning hotpot restaurant.

A worker uses a chainsaw to carve a block of ice while constructing ice structures at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China, Dec. 16, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)