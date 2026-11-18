Türkiye's unemployment rate rose 0.1 percentage point to 8.1% in the third quarter of the year, according to official data Wednesday.

The number of unemployed people increased by 46,000 from the previous quarter to 2.87 million, the Household Labor Force Survey showed.

The rate was 6.8% for men and 10.7% for women.

Meanwhile, the number of employed people fell by 62,000 to 32.434 million.

The employment rate declined by 0.3 percentage points to 48.3%. It stood at 65.7% for men and 31.4% for women.

The labor force decreased by 17,000 to 35.304 million, and the labor force participation rate fell 0.2 percentage points to 52.6%. Participation was 70.5% for men and 35.1% for women.

Among people aged 15 to 24, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate edged up 0.1 percentage point to 14.1%. It was 10.4% for men and 21.3% for women.

Employment in agriculture decreased by 58,000 and industry by 133,000 compared with the previous quarter. Construction employment rose by 9,000, while services added 120,000 jobs.

Services accounted for 60.3% of employment, followed by industry at 19.3%, agriculture at 13.6% and construction at 6.8%.

Average weekly actual working hours remained unchanged at 42.3 hours.

The measure of labor underutilization, which includes time-related underemployment, the potential labor force and unemployment, rose 1 percentage point to 30.9%.

The combined rate of time-related underemployment and unemployment was 20.5%, while the combined rate of unemployment and the potential labor force was 20.2%.