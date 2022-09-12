Türkiye’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased by 0.3 points to 10.1% in July, according to official data Monday.

The number of unemployed persons aged 15 and over decreased by 113,000 in July compared to the previous month and became 3.4 million, data by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed.

While the unemployment rate was 8.6% for men, it was estimated at 13.1% for women.

The number of people employed in the same period decreased by 148,000 compared to the previous month and became 30.6 million, while the employment rate decreased by 0.3 percentage points to 47.3%. While this rate was 64.6% for men, it was 30.3% for women.

Meanwhile, the seasonally adjusted labor force participation rate was 52.6%. In July, the workforce decreased by 262,000 people compared to the previous month and became 34.52 million, while the labor force participation rate decreased by 0.5 percentage points to 52.6%. The labor force participation rate was 70.7% for men and 34.9% for women.

The unemployment rate among the young population covering the 15-24 age group became 19.1% with a 0.8 percentage point decrease compared to the previous month. The unemployment rate in this age group was estimated to be 16.2% for men and 24.7% for women.

The rate of the idle labor force, which consists of time-related underemployment, potential labor force and unemployed, increased by 2.0 points compared to the previous month and became 22.5% in July. While the combined rate of time-related underemployment and the unemployed was 15.1%, the combined rate of potential labor and the unemployed was estimated at 18%.