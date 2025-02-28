Türkiye's unemployment rate dropped to 8.4% in January, according to official data on Friday.

The rate was 0.1% down from December and compared to 9.1% in January 2024, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed.

The number of unemployed persons this January totaled 3 million, down by 25,000 people, month-over-month.

The unemployment rate was 6.5% for men and 12.1% for women.

"The number of employed persons decreased by 195,000 to 32.5 million persons in January 2024 compared to the previous month," the TurkStat said.

The employment rate was calculated at 49.2%, down 0.3% from December.

For men, the employment rate stood at 66.4% while it was 32.3% for women.