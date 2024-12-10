Türkiye’s unemployment rate ticked up 0.1 percentage points from the previous month to 8.8% in October, according to official data released Tuesday by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The data showed that the number of unemployed individuals rose by 61,000 in October to reach 3.17 million.

The unemployment rate was estimated at 6.9% for men and 12.3% for women.

The youth unemployment rate among the 15-24 age group decreased by 0.3 percentage points from the previous month to 16.6%.

The country’s labor force grew by 219,000 in October, reaching 36.15 million. The labor force participation rate rose to 54.7%, reflecting a 0.3 percentage point increase from September.