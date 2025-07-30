The unemployment rate in Türkiye ticked up slightly in June to 8.6%, up 0.2 percentage points from the previous month, official figures showed on Wednesday.

The number of unemployed persons – aged 15 years and over – rose by 52,000 to 3.05 million month-on-month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) stated.

The unemployment was estimated at 7.1% for men and 11.4% for women, the statistics authority also said.

The number of persons in the labor force was 35.5 million last month, up by 33,000 month-over-month. The labor force participation rate realized at 53.5%, without any change.

Youth unemployment rate, in the 15-24 age group, meanwhile, was 16.2% in June, up by 0.6 percentage points compared to the previous month.