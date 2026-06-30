Türkiye’s unemployment rate stood at 8.2% in May, unchanged compared to the previous month, the country’s statistical authority said Tuesday.

The number of unemployed people age 15 and over rose by 9,000 month-over-month to 2.88 million, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The jobless rate was estimated at 7.0% for men and 10.5% for women, the institute said.

Youth unemployment, covering the 15-24 age group, climbed 0.4 percentage points to 14.8% in May.

Meanwhile, the number of employed people surged 285,000 from the previous month to 32.46 million, while the employment rate was up 0.4 percentage points to 48.5%.

The labor force participation rate also rose 0.4 percentage points to 52.8%.

The labor underutilization rate, which includes time-related underemployment, potential labor force, and unemployment, was up 0.9 percentage points to 31%.