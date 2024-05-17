Turkuvaz Media, Türkiye's leading media group and Daily Sabah's parent company, has recieved the top award as a recognition for its commitment to women's employment.

The group has been extended the title of "Company with the Highest Women's Employment of the Year" during the 2024 Mavi Elma Awards, organized by Istanbul University’s Business Club and considered one of Türkiye's most prestigious award events.

The Mavi Elma Awards, now in their 16th year, feature 39 categories and are determined by a survey with over 1,000 participants.

Turkuvaz Media had previously won the "Company with the Highest Youth Employment of the Year" award in 2023.

Arzu Çil, human resources director at Turkuvaz Media, expressed pride and said this year’s award is particularly meaningful as it recognizes the group's efforts in increasing women's employment.

"Enhancing women's participation in the workforce is crucial for economic development and societal welfare. Unfortunately, despite women making up nearly half of the world's population, their participation in economic life remains inadequate. We see that in all societies, women lag behind men in benefiting from economic and social development," said Çil.

At Turkuvaz Media Group, she said they prioritize this issue.

"In 2023, our employment distribution consisted of 52.65% women and 47.35% men. We will continue to provide women with the opportunities they deserve, believing that this has significant economic and social benefits for both our group and our country,” Çil stressed.