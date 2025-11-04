The United Arab Emirates sharply increased its gold imports from war-torn Sudan in 2024 despite international concerns over smuggling and conflict financing, a Swiss watchdog said Tuesday, accusing Abu Dhabi of serving as “a global hub for gold of dubious origin.”

The wealthy Gulf state imported 29 tons of gold from Sudan last year, up from 17 tons in 2023, as well as large quantities from neighboring countries, according to the NGO Swissaid.

Citing U.N. Comtrade data published on Oct. 31 – which was later removed from the database – Swissaid said the figures highlight how Sudan’s gold continues to flow abroad despite the ongoing civil war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The conflict, raging since April 2023, has displaced millions and killed tens of thousands.

The U.N. has repeatedly accused the UAE of supplying the RSF with weapons and drones, claims the Gulf state has consistently denied.

Swissaid said the UAE also imported 18 tons of gold from Chad and nine tons from Libya last year – countries it described as “exit points” for RSF-controlled gold. “These patterns and flows confirm the UAE’s role as a major destination for smuggled Sudanese gold,” it said.

The UAE imported 748 tons of gold from Africa in total in 2024 – an 18% rise from 2023 – making it the world’s top buyer of African gold and the second-largest importer globally after Switzerland.

The NGO also accused the UAE of purchasing $5.4 billion worth of Russian gold in 2024, saying the trade “contributes to financing the war in Ukraine.”

“Despite its pledges for responsible sourcing, the UAE remains a global hub for gold of dubious origin, particularly conflict gold,” Swissaid said.

Abu Dhabi adopted new rules in 2023 in line with OECD guidelines banning the import of conflict-related gold. The UAE was later removed from the Financial Action Task Force’s “grey list” and the EU’s list of “high-risk” countries for money laundering in 2024.