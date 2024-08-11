The United Kingdom was the country where Türkiye bolstered its exports the most in value terms last month, with outbound shipments to this country exceeding $1.2 billion (TL 40 billion), according to a report on Saturday.

Despite ongoing challenges in the global economy, the demand for Turkish products remains strong across different geographies.

While Türkiye continues to make full progress in its exports to Europe, its largest market, the U.K., topped the list for export growth last month, according to data compiled by an Anadolu Agency (AA) from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM).

Consequently, in July, Turkish exports to this country increased by $348.3 million compared to the same period last year.

Looking at the export volume growth, the U.K. was followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with $275.6 million, the United States with $255.2 million, Egypt with $148.5 million, and Iraq with $144.8 million.

Last month, Türkiye exported goods worth $705.9 million to the United Arab Emirates, $1.2 billion to the U.S., $327.8 million to Egypt, and $858.4 million to Iraq, respectively.

During this period, the countries to which Türkiye exported the most were Germany, the U.K., the U.S., Italy, and Iraq.

In July, Türkiye's exports to Germany reached $1.56 billion, to the U.K. $1.25 billion, while Italy's shipments value stood at $967.2 million and Iraq at $858.4 million, according to the TIM data.

Moreover, sector-wise, the automotive sector exported the most to the U.K. during the month, with $458.1 million.

Other sectors, including the electrical and electronics sector, shipped goods worth $155.9 million, the ready-made clothing and apparel sector $136 million, the chemical products sector $87 million, and the steel sector $49.8 million.

Companies based in Istanbul contributed the most to exports to the U.K., with volume of $477.4 million, the data showed.

Istanbul was followed by its nearby provinces of Kocaeli at $238.9 million, Sakarya at $95.3 million, and northwestern Bursa province at $91.5 million. Meanwhile, the volume of goods exported from the fourth-ranking western Izmir province stood at $72.7 million.

Türkiye's exports totaled $22.5 billion in July, hitting a historically high level for the month, according to official data.