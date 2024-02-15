Britain's economy entered a technical recession in the second half of 2023 after recording two straight quarters of negative economic growth, official data showed Thursday, which could put more pressure on the Bank of England (BoE) to consider rate cuts while putting the government in tatters ahead of expected elections likely later this year.

The gross domestic product (GDP) fell by a worse-than-expected 0.3% in the three months to December, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, having also contracted by 0.1% between July and September.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a smaller 0.1% fall in GDP in the October-to-December period.

The Bank of England said it expects the economy to pick up slightly in 2024.

However, slow growth this year would still represent a difficult backdrop for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's attempts to woo voters ahead of a national election expected later in 2024.

The Office for National Statistics said economic output fell by 0.1% monthly in December after 0.2% growth in November. The Reuters poll had pointed to a 0.2% fall in December.

The fall in GDP in the fourth quarter was the biggest since the first quarter of 2021, the ONS said. The U.K. economy has been stagnating for nearly two years.

"Businesses were already under no illusion about the difficulties they face, and this news will no doubt ring alarm bells for government," Alex Veitch, director of policy and insight at the British Chambers of Commerce, said.

"The chancellor must use his budget in just under three weeks' time to set out a clear pathway for firms and the economy to grow."

Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt said there were "signs the British economy is turning a corner" and "we must stick to the plan – cutting taxes on work and business to build a stronger economy."

Media reports said Hunt was seeking to cut billions of pounds from public spending plans to fund pre-election tax cuts in his March 6 budget, if penned in by tight finances.

The ONS said the manufacturing, construction and wholesale sectors were the largest contributors to the decrease in GDP.

Sterling weakened moderately against the dollar and the euro shortly after the GDP data release.