Panda babies, global forest fires and Olympics: Weekly top photos

Climate activists gather to form a human chain to protest against the planned demolition of two villages to make way for the expansion of the nearby Garzweiler open-pit coal mine near Luetzerath, Germany, Aug. 7, 2021. The 4km (2.5-mile) long human chain connected the two villages, Keyenberg and Luetzerath, and also made a strong statement for climate action ahead of German parliamentary elections scheduled for September 26. The German government has vowed to end all coal-fired energy production in Germany by 2038.

(Getty Images)