Panda babies, global forest fires and Olympics: Weekly top photos

The giant panda Huan Huan, which means "Happy" in Chinese, and her twin cubs are seen inside their enclosure after she gave birth at Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, Central France, Aug. 1, 2021. Huan Huan, the female panda lent by China to the ZooParc de Beauval (Loir-et-Cher), gave birth to twins in good health overnight on Sunday, noted a journalist from Agence France-Presse (AFP).
An aerial shot shows gold medallist Damian Warner of Canada (C), silver medallist Kevin Mayer of France (L) and bronze medallist Ashley Moloney of Australia (R) posing after the men's decathlon event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 5, 2021.
Climate activists gather to form a human chain to protest against the planned demolition of two villages to make way for the expansion of the nearby Garzweiler open-pit coal mine near Luetzerath, Germany, Aug. 7, 2021. The 4km (2.5-mile) long human chain connected the two villages, Keyenberg and Luetzerath, and also made a strong statement for climate action ahead of German parliamentary elections scheduled for September 26. The German government has vowed to end all coal-fired energy production in Germany by 2038.
