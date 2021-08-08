Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Panda babies, global forest fires and Olympics: Weekly top photos

by Agencies Aug 08, 2021 11:45 am +03 +03:00

The giant panda Huan Huan, which means "Happy" in Chinese, and her twin cubs are seen inside their enclosure after she gave birth at Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, Central France, Aug. 1, 2021. Huan Huan, the female panda lent by China to the ZooParc de Beauval (Loir-et-Cher), gave birth to twins in good health overnight on Sunday, noted a journalist from Agence France-Presse (AFP).

(AFP Photo)

A welcome to Greenville sign stands in front of a billowing smoke plume as the Dixie fire burns close to the town of Greenville, California, Aug. 3, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A ravaged area and burnt trees in the Kavaklıdere district of Muğla, Turkey, Aug. 5, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A water-bombing aircraft pours water on a wildfire, near the village of Kourkouli in the north of Evia island, Greece, Aug. 5, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

An aerial view of Marmaris in Turkey's Muğla province after one of the fires was put out, Aug. 4, 2021.

(AA Photo)

An aerial shot shows gold medallist Damian Warner of Canada (C), silver medallist Kevin Mayer of France (L) and bronze medallist Ashley Moloney of Australia (R) posing after the men's decathlon event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 5, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

China's Chen Yuxi competes in the preliminary round of the women's 10m platform diving event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 4, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Climate activists gather to form a human chain to protest against the planned demolition of two villages to make way for the expansion of the nearby Garzweiler open-pit coal mine near Luetzerath, Germany, Aug. 7, 2021. The 4km (2.5-mile) long human chain connected the two villages, Keyenberg and Luetzerath, and also made a strong statement for climate action ahead of German parliamentary elections scheduled for September 26. The German government has vowed to end all coal-fired energy production in Germany by 2038.

(Getty Images)

Morning fog floats above a road near Savoly, Hungary, Aug. 4, 2021.

(EPA Photo)

Residents with torches in national white-and-red colors gather to mark the 77th anniversary of the start of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising, an ill-fated heroic struggle of the resistance fighters and the city resident against the occupying Nazi Germans, in Warsaw, Poland, Aug. 1, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Mr Lordi of the Finnish hard rock band Lordi receives the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination in an event organized in Rovaniemi, Finland, Aug. 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A girl runs through one of the rooms of digital artwork at teamLab Planets in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 3, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A picture taken with a drone shows a general view of the site of the Aug. 4, 2020, explosion in Beirut's port, after almost a year since the blast, Lebanon, Aug. 2, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.