Britain said on Thursday it will back initiatives aimed at restoring Syria's financial system by lifting sanctions to encourage investments in financial services, energy production and other key industries.

London also lifted asset freezes on Syria's defense and interior ministries and a range of intelligence agencies, reversing penalties imposed during longtime dictator Bashar Assad's rule.

The West is rethinking its approach to Syria after opposition forces ousted Assad in December after more than 13 years of civil war.

"The Syrian people deserve the opportunity to rebuild their country and economy, and a stable Syria is in the U.K.'s national interest," Hamish Falconer, minister for the Middle East, said in a statement.

A notice posted online by the British Finance Ministry said the Syrian Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defense and General Intelligence Directorate were among 12 entities no longer subject to asset freezes.

In March, the government unfroze the assets of Syria's central bank and 23 other entities, including banks and oil companies.

The British government said the amendments to its sanctions legislation would allow it to hold Assad and his associates accountable for their actions when in power.

The Foreign Office said Britain was committed to an inclusive political transition in Syria, including the protection of human rights, unfettered access for humanitarian aid, safe destruction of chemical weapons stockpiles and moves to combat terrorism.

"We will continue to press the Syrian government to ensure it meets the commitments it has made," the Foreign Office added.