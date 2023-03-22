Inflation in the United Kingdom unexpectedly rose for the first time in four months in February, official data showed Wednesday, ramping up pressure on the Bank of England (BoE) a day before it announces its latest decision on interest rates.

The consumer price index (CPI) jumped to 10.4% in the 12 months through February from 10.1% the previous month, as high energy prices continued to squeeze household budgets, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that the annual CPI rate would drop to 9.9% in February from January's 10.1% and move further away from October's 41-year high of 11.1%.

While economists expect prices to drop rapidly later this year, inflation is over five times higher than the BoE's 2% target.

The central bank will weigh the need to control inflation against concerns about the fallout from global banking troubles when it decides whether to raise interest rates on Thursday. The bank has approved 10 consecutive rate increases since December 2021, pushing its key bank rate to 4%.

Investors are split on whether it will pause its run of increases in borrowing costs because of the recent upheaval in the global banking sector.

"Given the market movements of late, this puts the Bank of England in an incredibly difficult position as it may not be enough for the Bank of England to press pause on the rate hikes," Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, said.

The sterling rose against the dollar and the euro after the data was published.

Interest rate futures showed a 100% chance that the BoE would raise rates by at least a quarter point, up from just over 50% late on Tuesday.

'Dangerously high'

The ONS said that an end to January drinks promotions in pubs and restaurants was the biggest factor pushing up inflation last month, but shortages of salad items also played a role.

"Food and non-alcoholic drink prices rose to their highest rate in over 45 years with particular increases for some salad and vegetable items as high energy costs and bad weather across parts of Europe led to shortages and rationing," ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said.

Overall inflation for food and non-alcoholic drinks rose to 18%, its highest since 1977, the data showed.

Core CPI – which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco and is watched closely by the BoE – rose to 6.2% from 5.8% in January, versus a forecast decline to 5.7%.

The annual inflation rate in the services sector, which most policymakers consider a good measure of underlying price pressures in the economy, rose to 6.6% after standing at 6% in January.

The increase in inflation in Britain contrasted with a fall in the U.S. CPI rate to 6.0% in the 12 months to February. Eurozone inflation also eased last month, but underlying price growth continued to accelerate.

Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt said the data showed the expected decline in inflation could not be taken for granted.

"Falling inflation isn't inevitable, so we need to stick to our plan to halve it this year," Hunt said in a statement.

On Tuesday, he told lawmakers that inflation above 10% was "dangerously high."

There were some signs of decreasing price pressures ahead.

Prices paid by factories increased by 12.7% over the 12 months to February, still a big rise by historical standards but their weakest increase since September 2021.

Prices charged by manufacturers rose at their weakest pace in a year, up by 12.1%.