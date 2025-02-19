Inflation in the United Kingdom jumped more than expected to hit a 10-month high of 3.0% in January, official data showed on Wednesday, and it is likely to rise further soon, testing the confidence of the Bank of England (BoE) that price pressures are on a downward path over the longer term.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a headline inflation reading of 2.8%, pushed up from December's 2.5% rate by factors including an increase in a cap on bus fares and a tax hit to private school fees by the government of Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The BoE had also forecast a January inflation rate of 2.8%.

The central bank expects consumer price inflation to peak at 3.7% in the third quarter of this year, driven mostly by higher energy costs and regulated tariffs for items such as domestic water supply.

But Governor Andrew Bailey and his colleagues say a slowdown in the jobs market is likely to keep a lid on higher wage demands this year after an acceleration in late 2024, limiting the risk of a build-up of inflation pressure.

Sterling rose after the figures were published before quickly settling back to its pre-release level.

Services inflation – a key gauge of price pressures for the central bank – stood at 5.0% in January compared with 4.4% in December, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. The economists polled by Reuters and the BoE had forecasted that it would pick up by more than 5.2%.

Core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, rose to 3.7% from 3.2%. The Reuters poll had pointed to a reading of 3.7%.