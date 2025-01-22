The U.K. ousted the chair of its antitrust regulator after he apparently failed to prioritize the government's growth agenda, replacing him with a former Amazon boss, in a sign the U.K.'s attempt to rein in Big Tech could be fading.

Marcus Bokkerink was replaced at the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) late on Tuesday by Amazon's former boss in Britain, Doug Gurr, the government said. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves said she needed someone aligned with her "strategic direction."

"He recognized it was time for him to move on and make way for somebody who does share the mission and the strategic direction that this government is taking," she told a Bloomberg event at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting in Davos.

Bokkerink's removal came a day after Donald Trump returned to the White House, vowing to cut regulation on sectors including tech as it races to develop artificial intelligence.

Some criticized the move as a shift to a lighter touch in Britain, where regulators have traditionally been unafraid to take on big companies to protect the interests of smaller firms and consumers.

"Now is the time to file your mergers with the CMA," said Tom Smith, competition lawyer at Geradin Partners and a former legal director at the regulator.

"The government is sending a clear signal that it wants the CMA to go easy on dealmakers."

Britain's Labour government, under pressure to reignite the economy after years of sluggish output, has said it wants regulators to "tear down the barriers hindering businesses" and focus on growth. However, some have questioned whether an easing of competition rules would promote growth.

After he was ousted, Bokkerink said on LinkedIn that markets should not be held back "by a few powerful incumbents setting the rules for everyone else."

The CMA's last clash with a U.S. tech giant was over Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard in 2023, and the regulator came off worse.

It blocked the deal but then tore up its own rule book to approve the case following a furious reaction from Microsoft bosses who lobbied the government at the highest level.

It did not block a single deal in 2024 and allowed two of Britain's four mobile networks to merge.

Supercharging growth

After being singled out by Prime Minister Keir Starmer for holding back growth, the CMA said in November that it would focus on "truly problematic mergers" and rethink its approach to allow more deals to go ahead.

A major British tech and media company executive said Bokkerink had been leading the growth charge.

The person, who asked not to be named, said he was really surprised by his replacement's choice, raising the question of how much Big Tech had lobbied the government.

CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said Bokkerink had "tirelessly championed consumers, competition and a level playing field for business."

Competition lawyer Ian Giles at Norton Rose Fulbright said the CMA's mantra, echoed by the government previously, had been that competition was good for growth and business – and rules must be enforced to support this objective.

The move "suggests that there may be a desire to rein in the CMA's more interventionist approach," he said, even at the cost of reduced rule enforcement.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said he wanted to see the CMA "supercharging the economy with pro-business decisions that will drive prosperity and growth, putting more money in people's pockets."

He said Gurr, appointed interim, would bring a "wealth of experience" in the technology sector.

The change comes as the CMA steps up its scrutiny of Big Tech through its Digital Markets Unit.

The unit, which gained new powers this month, ensures that tech companies like Amazon, Google, Meta, Apple and Microsoft do not abuse their dominant market positions.

Under Gurr's leadership, Amazon was investigated by the CMA over its stake in food delivery company Deliveroo. The regulator cleared the investment in 2020.

The CMA will soon announce its verdict on the cloud computing market, which is dominated by Amazon, Microsoft, and, to a lesser extent, Google.