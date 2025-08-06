The British advertising regulator barred two adverts by Spanish clothing giant Zara on Wednesday for featuring models that appeared "unhealthily thin," calling the images "irresponsible."

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said that it took action after receiving a complaint about the ads, which were listed on Zara's website in May.

One image showed a model with "protruding" collarbones, whose pose and styling made her appear "very slim."

Another featured a model who looked "slightly gaunt" owing to a slicked-back hairstyle and the lighting and clothing made her appear "noticeably thin," the ASA said.

The watchdog ruled the ads breached social responsibility rules and must not appear again in the same form.

Zara informed the ASA that the models had been medically certified as healthy, in accordance with British guidelines.

It also ensured that only minor lighting and coloring edits were made on the images.

The ads were removed after the ASA made the company aware of the complaint, Zara said in a statement.

It added that Zara "follows stringent guidelines and controls in the selection and photographing of models."

Earlier this year, the ASA banned similar ads from British retailers Next and Marks & Spencer.