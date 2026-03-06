Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities early on ​Friday of taking seven Ukrainian employees of a state-owned bank hostage and illegally seizing a cash shipment that was traveling in a convoy across Hungary.

Sybiha ​was writing on the social media platform X after Hungarian ​Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Budapest ​would force Ukraine with "political and financial tools" to reopen the Druzhba pipeline carrying ​Russian oil to Hungary and ​Slovakia. They are the only EU countries still importing Russian oil due to EU sanctions.

Whereabouts and the well-being of the seven Ukrainians, employees of the state-owned savings bank Oschadbank traveling in two armored cars between Austria and Ukraine, were unknown, the minister said.

Ukraine demanded the immediate release of ⁠its ⁠citizens, ​with Sybiha adding that Kyiv was preparing more actions, including at ⁠the ⁠European Union's level.

"Ukrainian consuls have still not been permitted access to seven ⁠Ukrainian citizens taken hostage in ​Budapest. The Hungarian side ​has not ⁠provided ‌any ‌explanation," he ⁠said.

The armored cars were carrying cash as part of regular services between state banks, according to Ukraine.

In a separate statement, Oschadbank wrote that $40 million in American currency, as well as 35 million euros and 9 kilograms (19.8 pounds) of gold, had been apprehended by Hungary.

GPS data showed the vehicles were in the center of Budapest near one of Hungary's law enforcement agencies, but the location of the bank employees remained unknown, the bank wrote.

Separately, Hungary's tax authority on Friday confirmed detentions and said it is pursuing criminal proceedings on suspicion of money laundering. It also said one of the detainees was a ⁠former general of the Ukrainian intelligence ​services.

Tensions further inflamed

The incident further inflamed tensions between Hungary and Ukraine, which are embroiled in a bitter feud over Hungary's access to Russian oil through a pipeline that crosses Ukrainian territory.

Oil shipments through the Druzhba pipeline have been interrupted since Jan. 27. Ukraine says a Russian drone strike damaged the pipeline's infrastructure, and that repairing it carries risks to technicians and that even if restored, it would remain vulnerable to further Russian attacks.

Hungary's government, however, has accused Ukraine of deliberately holding up supplies of Russian crude, and has vowed to take countermeasures against Kyiv until oil flows resume.

Hungary, along with neighboring Slovakia, has defied European Union efforts to wean off Russian fossil fuels and continued to purchase them despite Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Without mentioning them directly, Prime Minister Orban alluded to the detention of the bank vehicles in statements to state radio Friday, saying: "We will stop things that are important to Ukraine passing through Hungary until we get the approval of the Ukrainians for oil shipments.”

Orban, who has maintained close relations with the Kremlin while escalating an aggressive anti-Ukraine campaign ahead of crucial elections next month, previously ceased diesel shipments to Ukraine, vetoed a new round of EU sanctions against Russia and blocked a major, 90-billion-euro ($106-billion) loan for Kyiv in retaliation for the interruption in oil shipments.

He's also deployed military forces to key energy infrastructure sites across Hungary, accusing Ukraine of plotting disruptions.

On Thursday, Orban told an economic forum that Hungary would use "force," including "political and financial tools," to compel Ukraine to resume oil shipments.

On his post on X, the Ukrainian foreign minister took issue with Orban's comments, writing: "We are talking about Hungary taking hostages and stealing money."

"If this is the 'force' announced earlier today by Mr. Orban, then this is a force of a criminal gang," Sybiha wrote. "This is state terrorism and racketeering."

Sybiha added that Ukraine would take the matter up with the EU to clarify Hungary's actions.