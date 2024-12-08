British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will push to strengthen trade ties with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in his first trip to the Gulf since taking the post earlier this year.

The prime minister plans to meet the UAE's president, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday, after flying to the Gulf on Sunday night.

Starmer has said his visit will help the U.K. "build a network of partners” focused on "driving high-quality growth."

He stressed, "Driving long-term growth at home requires us to strengthen partnerships abroad."

"That is why I am traveling to the Gulf this week, to build a network of partners for the U.K. that is focused on driving high-quality growth, boosting opportunities and delivering for the people at home."

The UAE and Saudi Arabia are both major investors in the U.K. Trade with the Emirates is worth 23 billion pounds ($29.3 billion), while trade with Saudi Arabia is worth 17 billion pounds.

Saudi Arabia is also the U.K.’s largest defense exports market, worth 3.8 billion pounds a year to British industry.

"There is huge untapped potential in this region, which is why, while here, I will be making the case to accelerate progress on the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) free trade agreement, deepen our research and development collaboration and partner on projects of the future, whether that be in artificial intelligence or in defense and security programs," Starmer added.

"By doing so, hard-working British people will reap the rewards for generations to come."

Following his Gulf visit, Starmer is expected to travel to meet with officials from the Greek Cypriot administration on Monday night.

His schedule includes a meeting with Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday before meeting British troops deployed over Christmas.

The bilateral visit is the first by a British prime minister in more than 50 years.