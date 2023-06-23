The United Nations urged the elimination of all obstacles for the guaranteed continuation of the Türkiye- and U.N.-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allows the safe transport of Ukrainian grain.

Speaking at a Security Council meeting on Ukraine, Rosemary DiCarlo, U.N. under-secretary-general for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, recalled the Black Sea Grain Initiative has enabled the safe transportation of over 32 million metric tons of foodstuffs.

"We urge all obstacles to be removed to ensure the continuation of this agreement," said DiCarlo.

She voiced disappointment about the slowing pace of the implementation of the initiative.

"Food exports through the maritime humanitarian corridor have dropped from a peak of 4.2 million metric tonnes in October to 1.3 million metric tons in May, the lowest volume since the initiative began," she noted.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. envoy at the U.N., said Russia has long blocked grain exports that benefit African and Middle Eastern countries and "feed so much of the world" for a long time.

"That's what makes the Black Sea Grain Initiative such a critical arrangement, one that we must extend next month for the benefit of all," she said.

Noting that Russia used the threat of withdrawing from the agreement, Thomas-Greenfield said: "We must urge Russia to stay in the Black Sea Grain Initiative."

Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the U.N., expressed deep concerns about the impact of the Ukraine crisis on the world economy, saying that people should be prevented from suffering.

The Black Sea Grain Deal should be implemented in an effective and balanced way, and the agreement between Russia and the U.N. should be taken seriously, he said, in reference to a separate but linked agreement that aimed to remove obstacles by the West to vital Russian grain and fertilizer exports, which Russia says the West is not abiding by.

Meanwhile, Russia will continue to provide assistance to developing countries that need grain and fertilizer, Vassily Nebenzia, Russia's permanent representative to the U.N. said.

"However, covering commercial supplies of grain from Ukraine to Western states, under slogans of protection of the interests of those in need, is something which we refuse to do. Contrary to the assertions of the Under Secretary General, they (the poorest countries) received less than 3% of all food deliveries," he said.

The landmark agreement brokered by Türkiye and the U.N. and signed last July in Istanbul by Türkiye, the U.N., Russia and Ukraine, ensured the resumption of grain exports from Ukrainian ports. The exports had been halted due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that began in February 2022.

The deal has been renewed several times since then and was extended for another two months on May 18.

On June 13, Guterres expressed concern that Russia would not extend the grain deal beyond the July 17th deadline.

"I am concerned, and we are working hard in order to make sure that it will be possible to maintain the Black Sea Initiative and at the same time that we are able to go on in our work to facilitate Russian exports," he said at the time.