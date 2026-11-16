Italian lender UniCredit has won ​European Union and U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) approval for its acquisition of ⁠Germany's Commerzbank, as Europe seeks to reinforce the bloc's banking sector.

With the acquisition of Commerzbank, UniCredit plans to cement its status as a European heavyweight, a goal shared by the European Union.

The EU believes better integration of the bloc's banking sector will help it keep up with U.S. lenders and boost its competitiveness.

The approvals follow ⁠the European Central Bank's (ECB) green light for the deal last month.

UniCredit's hostile 45 ​billion euros ($49.57 billion) approach for Germany's ​No. 2 bank ⁠began two years ago and, if successful, will mark a significant step in European cross-border banking consolidation.

The unconditional European Commission's approval underscores the regulatory push for cross-border financial mergers to create what it calls "European champions."

The approval "is a good example of the kind of cross-border merger that can deliver positive scaling up of EU banks, improve their efficiency, and help them better compete internationally," EU competition chief Teresa Ribera said.

The European Commission, the EU's powerful competition regulator, approved the acquisition after determining the deal would not raise competition concerns.

"We want stronger European banks, and we want to achieve this while safeguarding competition and protecting consumers," Ribera said.

But Monday's decision "is not a green light for every single merger in the banking sector," she told reporters in Brussels.

"We will always look at every operation case by case, but it shows we support companies increasing scale when this does not create competition concerns," she said.

UniCredit ‌said that it welcomed the ⁠Fed's move.

"This represents another ‌important milestone in the process and reflects the regulator's ​positive assessment of ⁠the transaction," the Italian bank said.

'Good news'

The ⁠German government declined to comment on the ⁠EU's approval of ​the deal.

The potential takeover had raised alarm in Germany, where Commerzbank is a key financing source for small and midsize industrial companies.

Ribera said the Commission carefully assessed whether "this consolidation may introduce limits to the small and medium-sized companies in Germany, and that is not the case."

Despite initial fierce resistance from Berlin and the German lender, UniCredit had built up a stake of nearly 50% in Commerzbank.

Berlin earlier this year significantly shifted its stance, with Chancellor Friedrich Merz saying his government did not want to prevent the merger.

The EU examined how the takeover would affect banking services in Germany since UniCredit already has a German subsidiary, HypoVereinsbank, whose activities overlap with those of Commerzbank.

But the Commission concluded that the two banks together would still hold "moderate" market share for banking services in Germany.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani welcomed the decision as "good news."

"Developing the single market is a step in the right direction. It is a Europe that must also look to the future – toward a banking union. It is a Europe that fosters the growth of its own economy," Tajani said, quoted in Italian media.

Commerzbank CEO Bettina Orlopp said the decision came as "no surprise" during an event in Frankfurt.

"What does this mean for us? For the time being, nothing. We are here for our clients, and that won't change in the future," Orlopp said.