Unilever chief executive Hein Schumacher will step down from his role in March after less than two years of heading the consumer goods giant and will be replaced by finance chief Fernando Fernandez, the company said on Tuesday.

The departure comes just weeks after Unilever announced underwhelming full-year earnings and chose Amsterdam over London and New York as the primary listing for its ice cream business.

Schumacher reset the group's strategy to address years of underperformance and laid out cost cuts last year, including separating its ice cream division and cutting thousands of jobs.

Unilever, which owns Hellmann's mayonnaise, Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream, said there was no change to its 2025 outlook or medium-term forecast and that the board was committed to "further accelerating" Schumacher's growth plan.

Schumacher, who joined in July 2023, will step down as CEO in March and leave the company on May 31. He is going by mutual agreement, the company said.

Fernandez was finance chief for a year and previously held roles such as President of Latin America and CEO of Brazil.

Srinivas Phatak, currently Unilever's deputy chief financial officer and group controller, will become acting CFO while the company looks for a permanent replacement.