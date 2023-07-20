The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will meet on Friday to discuss the "humanitarian consequences" of Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The Security Council will meet on Friday morning for a "briefing on Ukraine," the mission said on Twitter on Thursday. The U.K. currently holds the rotating presidency of the 15-member Council.

"The Council will discuss the humanitarian consequences of Russia's interruption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative," it wrote.

The Kremlin announced Monday that it had suspended Russia's participation in the Black Sea grain deal, saying the Russian part of the agreement was not implemented.

The agreement, initially signed in July of last year in Istanbul by Türkiye, the U.N., Russia and Ukraine, was aimed at resuming grain exports from Ukrainian ports which had been halted due to the Russia-Ukraine war, which began in February 2022.