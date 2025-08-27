The U.S. Department of Commerce issued affirmative determinations of anti-dumping and countervailing duties against 10 countries, including Türkiye, on Tuesday after investigations into corrosion-resistant steel products.

The determinations cover $2.9 billion in imports from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, South Africa, Taiwan, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Vietnam, the Commerce Department said in a statement.

"Commerce made its final determinations that imports of CORE into the United States from ten trading partners were being dumped and/or subsidized," the department said.

Corrosion-resistant steel is used to build automobiles, appliances and buildings, the department said.

“American steel companies and workers deserve to compete on a level playing field," Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade William Kimmitt said in a statement.

The International Trade Commission (ITC) will now make its own determination of injury to the domestic steel industry, the department said.

"If the ITC makes an affirmative, trading partner-specific injury determination, Commerce will issue AD and CVD orders," the Commerce Department said.