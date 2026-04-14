A U.S.-sanctioned tanker passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday despite a maritime blockade launched by the United States a day earlier in response to Iran's refusal to reopen the narrow waterway that is vital for global oil trade.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the blockade ​on Sunday after weekend peace talks in Islamabad ​between ⁠the U.S. and Iran failed to reach a deal.

The Rich Starry, an oil and chemicals tanker, left the Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday morning and is traveling in the Gulf of Oman, according to shipping traffic trackers Lloyd's List and Marine Traffic.

The tanker and its owner Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping Co Ltd were sanctioned by the United States for dealing ​with Iran.

Rich ​Starry is a medium-range tanker that is carrying about 250,000 barrels of methanol, according to the data. It ⁠loaded the ‌cargo ‌at its last port of call, the ⁠UAE's Hamriyah, the data showed.

The Chinese-owned ‌tanker has Chinese crew on board, the data showed.

China's Foreign Ministry said ​on Tuesday that a U.S. blockade ⁠of Iranian ports is "dangerous and irresponsible," warning ⁠it would only aggravate tensions. It did not mention whether ⁠Chinese ships were ​passing the strait.

Since the United States and Israel began the war on Feb. 28, Iran effectively shut the Strait ​of Hormuz to all vessels except its own, saying passage would be permitted only under Iranian control and subject to a fee.

The fallout has been widespread, as nearly a fifth of the ​world's oil and gas previously flowed through the narrow waterway.

In a countermeasure, the U.S. military began blocking shipping traffic in and out of Iran's ports on Monday. Tehran has threatened to hit naval ships going through the strait and to retaliate against its Gulf neighbors' ports.

Meanwhile, another two Iran-linked vessels were seen transiting the strait on Tuesday. Since they were not heading to Iranian ports, they are not covered by the blockade.

Panama-flagged Peace Gulf, a medium-range tanker, is heading to Hamriyah port in the United Arab Emirates, LSEG data showed.

The vessel typically moves Iranian naphtha, a petrochemical feedstock, to other non-Iranian Middle Eastern ports for export to Asia, Kpler data showed.

Prior to this, ⁠two ⁠U.S.-sanctioned tankers passed through the narrow waterway.

Handy tanker Murlikishan is heading to Iraq to load fuel oil on April 16, Kpler data showed. The vessel, formerly known as MKA, has transported Russian and Iranian oil.